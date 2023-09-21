Walgreens scheduling appointments for Monovalent COVID vaccine

The latest monovalent COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 period have gained approval from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Immunization Practices (ACIP) for individuals aged 6 months and above.

These vaccines for the 2023-2024 COVID-19 season are now available for order and distribution through the commercial market. Healthcare providers and those offering COVID-19 vaccinations will be transitioning to these conventional supply channels with immediate effect. Previously, COVID-19 vaccine providers used to place orders through the Oregon Health Authority or local COVID-19 vaccine hubs.

It’s important to note that insurance plans will cover the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine. Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), insurers are obligated to cover most ACIP-recommended vaccines without imposing cost-sharing on recipients.

However, it’s worth mentioning that locating and obtaining the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines may pose challenges due to manufacturing delays. To determine where individuals can access these vaccines, it is advisable to get in touch with their healthcare provider, pharmacy, or a federally qualified health center (FQHC).