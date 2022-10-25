The neuroscience of healing migraines and seizures with meditation

Meditation/prayer can take on many forms It’s a form of mental exercise, the focus on an object or thought will produce dramatic results and there is scientific proof. Evidence that tells us that we have the power to change the way our brains function. The benefits are plentiful in number. Through mindful meditation and focused attention the most popular benefits are increased memory and creativity, stress reduction and increased sensitivity also known as compassion.

One thought alone Fixed in the present moment on the breath, what could be more presently focused than concentrating on each inhalation and exhalation, mantra or any single thought. Beginners call it difficult. But what is done normally through the human beings course of the day are episodes also known as meditation. These episodes called by other names like day dreaming, writing, walking, knitting and crocheting, star gazing, or thought forming or even such a thing as worry can be a form of meditation. As a stray thought enters or an interruption comes, you quickly go back to the train of your mindful thought.

Christians hack into the mind of God and monks of Buddhism try to hack into their own mind. What’s more many would call this the same thing with the idea of being able to recognize it, address it and use it in life. Neuroscientists and their research have realized that meditation strengthens the brain by reinforcing connections to the extent of brain growth gyrification, the folding of the cerebral cortex. Learning something and adapting the needs to reinforce it. In order for it to be a conscious operation or it is operating on automatic pilot.

Another study shows that meditation is directly linked to cortical thickness which has to do with decreased sensitivity to pain through extensive meditation practice based on internal insight meditation practice. That long-term meditation altered resting electroencephalogram patterns.

Gray matter in the central nervous system To better relate this to you we will use the example of a working dog, an animal who is restless and may appear to be out of control to someone who is not used to the working experiences and legacy of the working dog. The dogs like direction, focus and loving kindness, they have a need to use their intelligence for a job, or a sort of unhappiness comes in and correlates with the lack of duty. Those undesirable lapses of attention we label ADHD and anxiety are the ways the brain reacts to not being used to the fullest extent. Such as being sensitive to negative thoughts and reading the impulses of other human beings is linked to dramatic changes in electrical brain activity in someone who suffers PTSD.

Seizures and migraines default mode Before the actual seizure or migraine there is an onset of beginning activities, triggered by fears. Not just a little fear but by a lot of fear learned over a period of time. Mental trauma scripts rehearsed over and over at any age in a very methodical way. When experiencing a traumatic cycle, when in an anxiety attack for example, it is possible to make up a new script to rehearse that calms the ‘fight or flight center,’ and causes the limbic brain to do a very conscious reading of the topographical attributes that lead up to the actual physical event of the anxiety attack and stop it. Instead of reacting like you would say for example to someone pushing your buttons and getting angry, the same goes for the anxiety attack, you can be talked out of it. In other words you are overriding the default mode. The affects of fear on the human mind body soul are astronomical.

Default modes work on automatic pilot It’s like an adult slipping into the patterns of how he or she handled events and experiences as a child now as they come up as an adult. Now that you are mindful of the pattern of being you have to tell your mind body soul a new story. A new methodical pattern is going to start taking place, and really engage in it, believe it and know it and practice it.

In science it’s known as a left brain and right brain perception of the world Your limbic mind needs to be quiet, your prefontal cortex is totally engaged and your right and left language centers and front of the brain are alternating in sequence. Genetic healing without a pill. It’s like cognitive behavioral therapy the healing is done by you. Some branches of medicine are receiving it well and calling it new. It’s an old well received well practiced holistic way of doctoring that used to occur when the doctor/patient time in an office wasn’t cut to nil over prescribing a pill. A time when time was taken and actual healing principles were taught by the doctor to the patient. In office time the physician took after deciphering what was going on in the patients life.

Meditation gives you the answers you are seeking to coping with life There is more to mediation than meditating. Buddhism teaches us how to use our “set cookies” but we must learn to give ourselves consent to use the cookies to heal ourselves. So Buddha decided to teach all of us lotus flowers stuck in the mud or emerging from it at different intervals, the ability to unfold our potential. The purpose is to see life as a process of constant change, and to practice and develop methods for working on the mind.

Like the dog who was trained for generations to work there are better things to do with the dog than to dress them in fancy clothes and take pictures of them, or use them as fighting dogs. To help people grow, to help them to heal themselves and others, and to help each other to evolve is to developed by calm concentration, mindfulness/awareness and emotions. It’s not a religion seeking to take over a population or place on the earth, but they do make their teachings available to anyone who would be interested.