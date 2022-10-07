Study: Some people ignore red flag symptoms of cancer

Some people delay seeking help for their cancer symptoms, feeling that their concerns are trivial or that they will waste a family doctor’s time, says a Cancer Research UK study. The research was published in the British Journal of General Practice.

“Many of the people we interviewed had red flag symptoms but felt that these were trivial and didn’t need medical attention, particularly if they were painless or intermittent,” says Dr. Katriina Whitaker, a senior research fellow at the University College London. Other people did not seek medical attention from their family doctor, also known as a general practitioner (GP) in the UK, because they are afraid of a cancer diagnosis, lack confidence in medical professionals, or dismiss their symptoms as signs of aging.

Researchers in London and Hull sent a health survey aimed at people aged 50 and over to three London GP practices. The survey was completed by more than 1,700 people. The questions did not mention cancer, but they listed 17 symptoms that included 10 warning alarm signs of cancer such as an unexplained lump, persistent hoarseness of cough, persistent changes in bladder and bowel routines, or sores that did not heal.

More than 900 people reported having at least one cancer symptom during the past three months. In-depth interviews with nearly 50 people in this group revealed that 45 percent of them had not gone to a doctor to discuss their symptoms. One woman with persistent abdominal pain did not get a recommended test. “At times I thought it was bad … but when it kind of fades away, you know, it doesn’t seem worth pursuing really,” she said. A man who had a persistent change in bladder function said: “You’ve just got to get on with it. And if you go to the doctor too much, it’s seen as a sign of weakness or that you are not strong enough to manage things on your own.”

Dr. Whitaker observed that many people with red flag cancer symptoms felt that what they were experiencing was trivial and did not need medical attention, especially if the symptoms were intermittent or painless. Some thought that persistent symptoms are normal for them. Others were afraid of hearing test results that showed they did have cancer.

“The stiff-upper-lip stoicism of some who decided not to go to their doctor was alarming because they put up with often debilitating symptoms,” said Dr. Whitaker. “Some people made the decision to get symptoms checked out after seeing a cancer awareness campaign or being encouraged to do so by family or friends – this seemed to almost legitimize their symptoms as important.”

People did seek help, however for the following reasons:

Persistent symptoms would not go away

Feeling instinctively that something is wrong

An awareness or fear that they might have cancer

They were already going to see a doctor about another health concern, so they mentioned it during the visit

“The advice we give is: if in doubt, check it out – this would not be wasting your GP’s time,” Dr. Richard Roope, Cancer Research UK’s GP expert. “Often your symptoms won’t be caused by cancer, but if they are, the quicker the diagnosis, the better the outcome.”