Study finds show dogs in the U. K. are fat

At least 26 percent of the dogs that were presented at the Crufts dog show are overweight. The Crufts show is the world’s largest dog show and most of the dogs that are presented come from the United Kingdom. The study was reported by Dr. Alex German from the University of Liverpool’s School of Veterinary Science in the edition of the Veterinary Record.

Pugs, Basset hounds, and Labrador retrievers were found to be the most overweight dogs. Standard poodles, border terriers, Rhodesian ridgebacks, Hungarian vizlas and Dobermans were the least likely to be overweight. The researchers note that the overweight condition in dogs may be a reflection of the overweight condition of many of the trainers and handlers in Britain.

Excess weight in animals carries the same predisposition for disease that being overweight does in people. Dogs can have diabetes, heart problems, and kidney problems because they weigh too much. Dogs need exercise and a proper diet to maintain their weight just like people do. The researchers viewed photographs and the dog show records of 1120 dogs from 28 different breeds in making the analysis.

One might consider that companion dogs might be given a little leeway about weight. Dogs like Basset hounds, and Labrador retrievers were bred to hunt. The results indicate that the dogs are not getting enough exercise. The researchers contend that going “walkies” with the dog could improve the dog’s health as well as the owners. The study also indicates that Crufts standards may be slipping at least in the weight category for some breeds of dogs.