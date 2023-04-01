Shoppers Drug Mart: Get Ready for Summer with a B.C. Spring COVID Booster Shot

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following statement about spring COVID-19 boosters:

“As we enter spring and the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial that we continue to remain vigilant in our efforts to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities from COVID-19. This includes staying up to date on our immunizations, which are an essential tool in combating the spread of the virus.

“The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recently issued guidance on additional booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine. B.C. will be adopting this guidance; people at high risk of severe illness including individuals older than 80, all seniors in long-term care homes, Indigenous people older than 70 and people 18 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised can get a spring booster.

“In addition to high-risk individuals, people 60 and older, or Indigenous people 50 and older, who have not previously contracted COVID-19, can also consider receiving a spring booster dose.

“We also continue to encourage everyone six months and older to get immunized with a primary series and, if they’re eligible, a booster dose, including anyone 18 and over who has not yet received a bivalent booster dose. Appointments are available across B.C. at pharmacies and public health clinics and can be made by phoning 1 883 838-2323 or going to: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register

“It is important to note that individuals who have not yet been vaccinated are at a higher risk of contracting and spreading infectious diseases and of having more severe illness with COVID-19. We strongly encourage all individuals to receive their primary series of vaccinations as soon as possible and to consider receiving a bivalent booster if they have not already done so.

“Three years into the pandemic, we’re all familiar with the power of vaccines. We have one of the highest vaccination rates and lowest fatality rates in North America. Vaccines have also allowed us to get back to our daily lives, gather with friends and family and return to in-person work and school, all of which is essential to our health and well-being.

“We thank everyone in B.C. for continuing to roll up their sleeves and look out for each other. Together, we will continue to emerge from this pandemic stronger.”