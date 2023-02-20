Shoppers drug mart covid vaccine booking: Moderna bivalent booster approved for kids

Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Health Canada has authorized the use of its Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.214 (SpikevaxBivalent Original/Omicron) in children and adolescents 6 to 17 years of age. The authorizations are based on a 25 μg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster dose for adolescents 12 to 17 years old, each following a completed primary series of any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines or a previous booster.
“The authorization of a booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 in children and adolescents is a critical step to broaden protection against the Omicron family of variants, and the emergence of new variants of concern in Canada,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “This decision highlights the effectiveness and safety of our vaccine in this important age group.”
The pediatric and adolescent authorization is based on clinical trial booster data for Moderna’s original vaccine, Spikevax, which was administered to over a thousand participants in each cohort. The application described data from a 25 μg booster dose administered to children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster dose for adolescents 12 to 17 years old, following a completed primary series of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, the application included clinical trial data from a Phase 2/3 studying mRNA-1273.214.
“We are pleased with Health Canada’s authorization of our bivalent booster for children and adolescents and our continued collaboration to provide boosters to help protect all Canadians from current and future COVID-19 variants of concern, especially as this virus continues to circulate across the country and around the world,” said Shehzad Iqbal, Country Medical Director of Moderna Canada.
In November 2022, Moderna announced that its bivalent Omicron-targeting booster candidates (mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222) trigger a superior antibody response compared to a booster dose of mRNA-1273, the Company’s prototype vaccine, against Omicron (BA.4/BA.5) in Phase 2/3 clinical trials. Both bivalent vaccines also met non-inferiority immunogenicity criteria to the original strain.
Here is a step-by-step procedure to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada:
- Determine eligibility: Before booking an appointment, make sure you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine based on your age, occupation, health conditions, and other factors. You can check your eligibility on your province’s health authority website or by consulting with your healthcare provider.
- Check vaccine availability: Visit the Shoppers Drug Mart website or use their mobile app to check the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine at a location near you. You can also check if walk-in appointments are available.
- Book an appointment: If appointments are available, you can book an appointment online or by calling your local Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy. When booking, you will need to provide your personal information, including your name, date of birth, contact information, and health card number.
- Complete the pre-vaccination screening: Before your appointment, you will need to complete a pre-vaccination screening questionnaire to confirm your eligibility for the vaccine and identify any potential risks or contraindications. You can complete the screening online or in-person at the pharmacy.
- Attend your appointment: On the day of your appointment, arrive at the pharmacy a few minutes early and bring your health card and identification. Wear a face mask and practice physical distancing while waiting for your turn.
- Receive the vaccine: A pharmacist or other qualified healthcare provider will administer the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be injected into your arm. They will also provide information about potential side effects and post-vaccination care.
- Schedule your second dose: Depending on the type of vaccine you receive, you may need to schedule a second dose after a certain period. The pharmacist or healthcare provider will advise you on when and how to schedule your second appointment.
- Monitor for side effects: After receiving the vaccine, you may experience some side effects, such as fever, headache, fatigue, or muscle pain. These are normal and usually go away within a few days. If you experience any severe or unusual symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.
- Follow up with healthcare provider: After receiving the vaccine, continue to follow public health guidelines, including wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, and washing your hands regularly. If you have any concerns or questions, contact your healthcare provider or the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy where you received the vaccine.