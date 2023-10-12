Scheduling Your Walgreens COVID Vaccine Booster: Appointment Registration Made Easy

The United States is rolling out a new round of Covid vaccines, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorizing single-strain shots from Pfizer and Moderna for all Americans aged six months and older. These vaccines are specifically designed to target the relatively new omicron subvariant known as XBB.1.5.

The deployment of these new vaccines comes as a response to the rising Covid hospitalizations, which have increased for seven consecutive weeks, reaching 17,418 by the end of the week on August 26, based on the latest CDC data. While this number remains below the surge experienced in the summer of 2022, it is causing concern about the potential trajectory of Covid during the upcoming fall and winter months, when respiratory viruses typically spread more easily due to increased indoor activities.

Health officials and experts are hoping that the arrival of these updated vaccines will help the U.S. avoid another severe wave of Covid and the potential threat of a “tripledemic” involving Covid, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which strained hospitals during the previous winter. The Biden administration has announced plans to encourage eligible Americans to receive the updated Covid vaccine alongside their annual flu shot and an RSV jab approved for older adults or mothers.

Surveys conducted by the CDC in August revealed that approximately 42% of Americans indicated they “definitely will” or “probably will” get a Covid vaccine during the fall.

For those wondering about the updated Covid vaccines, here’s what you need to know:

Who should get the updated Covid shots? The CDC recommends that all Americans aged 6 months and older receive the new shots. The agency’s website provides more specific guidelines for staying up to date on Covid vaccines, with different recommendations based on age and risk level. Notably, the CDC recommends at least one dose of an updated mRNA vaccine for everyone aged 6 and older this year, regardless of prior Covid shots.

For people aged 65 and older, an additional dose of a new Covid vaccine is recommended four or more months after their first dose of an updated shot.

Children between 6 months and 5 years of age who are receiving their vaccines for the first time should complete their primary series with two doses of an updated Moderna shot or three doses of a new Pfizer jab, according to CDC guidelines. Recommendations differ for children who received prior vaccines.

Moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals are advised to receive one or more doses of a new shot, depending on their vaccination history, as they are at higher risk of severe illness from Covid.

Where can you get a new shot?

Eligible individuals will be able to obtain the updated shots at various locations, including pharmacies, health clinics, and community centers, among other vaccine distribution sites. It’s important to note that these locations will no longer offer last year’s bivalent boosters, as they are no longer authorized for use in the U.S.

For instance, Walgreens will allow people to schedule appointments for the new shots within 24 hours after the CDC recommendation, with available appointments starting the same week. Appointments can be scheduled through the Walgreens website, mobile app, or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS, with additional appointments being added on a rolling basis.

The introduction of these updated Covid vaccines is a crucial step in the ongoing battle against the pandemic, offering hope for increased protection and preventing a potential surge in the coming months. It is essential for eligible individuals to stay informed about the vaccination recommendations and make informed choices to safeguard their health and that of their communities.