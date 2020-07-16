Report: BIO Integration (BIOI) Virtual Conference Series July 2020

BIO Integration (BIOI) Virtual Conference Series July 2020

The second session in the series will be titled Frontiers and Interdisciplinarity in Nanomedicine.

BIO Integration (BIOI) virtual conference series 2020 is a series of online webinars which will be held between June and September 2020 covering topics of interest to the BIO Integration community.

Registration is free to all and is a requirement to view the event.

Conference URL: https:/ / online. bizconfstreaming. cn/ watch/ lm665r1m

The details of the second session in the series are as follows:

Frontiers and Interdisciplinarity in Nanomedicine

Areas for discussion include the integration of naturally occurring bioactive compounds into nanomedicine; integration of nanotechnology, RNA delivery, and biology; nanoparticles meditated LncRNA silencing for effective cancer radiotherapy and photoacoustic imaging guided cancer theranostics.

When: Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Time: UTC 12.00 – 14.10 (session 1: 10 minutes; sessions 2 – 5: 30 minutes each)

Where: https:/ / online. bizconfstreaming. cn/ watch/ lm665r1m

Host: Professor Phei Er Saw, BIOI Executive Editor

Session Topic UTC Speaker

1 Opening Remarks 12:00 Phei Er Saw, Sun Yat-sen University, China

2 Integration of Naturally Occurring Bioactive Compounds into Nanomedicine 12:10 Sangyong Jon, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Daejon, Republic of Korea

3 RNA Nanomedicine: Integration of Nanotechnology, RNA Delivery, and Biology 12:40 Jinjun Shi, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

4 Nanoparticles (NPs)-Meditated LncRNA Silencing to for Effective Cancer Radiotherapy 13:10 Xiaoding Xu, Sun Yat-sen University, China

5 Photoacoustic Imaging Guided Cancer Theranostics 13:40 Zhen Yuan, University of Macau, Macau, China

