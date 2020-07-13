Report: Association of plant, animal protein with long-term mortality

What The Study Did: Dietary information from more than 400,000 U.S. adults was used to look at the association between consuming plant and animal protein and the risk of death over 16 years.

Authors: Jiaqi Huang, Ph.D., and Demetrius Albanes, M.D., of the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2790)

Editor’s Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

