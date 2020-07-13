Report: Alliance for regenerative rehabilitation and training receives $5 million NIH grant

PITTSBURGH, July 13,2020 – The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has renewed a five-year grant for $5 million for the Alliance for Regenerative Rehabilitation and Training (AR3T) to continue its work expanding scientific knowledge, expertise and methodologies focused on science and regenerative medicine. AR3T is a multi-institutional network of laboratories at the University of Pittsburgh, Stanford University, Mayo Clinic and the University of Texas at Austin.

“The research we have supported has launched exciting new collaborations and innovative lines of investigation, which have led to numerous publications and larger-scale grants,” said Fabrisia Ambrosio, Ph.D., M.P.T., associate professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Pitt School of Medicine. “With this new grant cycle, we plan to build upon our previous successes while continuously adapting to better meet the changing needs of our community. We will do this through an online webinar series, a junior scholars program, pilot funding incubator programs and so much more.”

AR3T integrates regenerative medicine with rehabilitative medicine to increase the efficacy of interventions designed to help people with disabilities be more independent and engaged. AR3T has reached experts in the spinal cord, orthopaedic, regenerative medicine, rehabilitation, neuroscience, sports medicine and exercise research, military health and clinician communities.

“At its core, AR3T exists to promote collaboration,” added Ambrosio. “We help create new connections that have the potential to lead to the next breakthroughs in regenerative rehabilitation research. The long-term goal is to convert these research advances into meaningful therapeutic options for our patients.”

In addition to Ambrosio, Michael Boninger, M.D., professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Pitt School of Medicine, and Thomas A. Rando, M.D., Ph.D., professor, Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at Stanford University, are the co-principal investigators.

The NIH grant number is 2P2CHD086843-06.

To read this release online or share it, visit https:/ / www. upmc. com/ media/ news/ 071320-ar3t-grant-renewal .

