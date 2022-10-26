Popular supplements for hot flashes and why they work?

Women who are experiencing the symptoms associated with menopause such as hot flashes often find them uncomfortable, but may resign themselves to the fact that they are a part of life that has to be tolerated. This couldn’t be further from the actual truth. There are a wide variety of popular supplements available to help ease the discomfort of hot flashes. There is a range of prescription remedies you may obtain from your physician, such as estrogen hormone replacement therapy, but for those of you who prefer more natural remedies, an abundance of nonprescription supplements is available. This guide will tell you what they are and why they work.

Phytoestrogens

Phytoestrogens act like estrogen when ingested in the body. This element is produced naturally in many foods that are readily available at your local grocery store. In addition to eating foods containing phytoestrogens, many handy supplements have been created using a blend of these and other ingredients known to lessen hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause.

Phytotherapy

The use of plants containing phytoestrogens, whether in raw or extracted supplement form to control menopausal symptoms is known as phytotherapy. There are several stand alone and blended supplements designed to bring relief from hot flashes. Here is a list of the most popular ingredients that are used in today’s menopausal supplements.

Soy products

Soy contains high levels of isoflavones, which are converted in the body to phytoestrogens. Soy is commonly used to reduce the intensity and occurrence of hot flashes. Some examples of foods containing soy include soy milk, soybeans either boiled or roasted, soy flour, and foods which are made using soy products such as beverages, power bars, meat alternatives, etc.

Black Cohosh

The roots of this plant are used to extract the phytoestrogens used in popular supplements. It is believed by many to help relieve hot flashes, however, studies regarding its effectiveness have been inconclusive, and it poses a health risk if you currently have liver problems.

Flaxseed

Flaxseed and its extracted oil helps to ease symptoms of menopause through an ingredient known as lignans, which help to balance hormones in females. It’s commonly used in supplement form, however; clinical studies have not yet proven its effectiveness in relieving hot flashes.

Wild Yam

Many supplements such as capsules and topical creams made from wild yam are used as over the counter treatments for hot flash relief. Several ingredients found in wild yam are similar to the hormones estrogen and progesterone.

Red Clover

Red Clover is loaded with lignans and isoflavones which convert to phytoestrogens in the body. After the conversion, the phytoestrogens bind to the estrogen receptors within the human body and help to level out hormonal balances. This makes Red Clover a popular addition to supplements used in treating menopausal symptoms, especially hot flashes.

Natural foods versus supplement use

There are many brands of supplements available which are used to treat hot flashes in menopausal women. As a consumer, it is wise to read the labels and become familiar with the products you are considering using. The use of foods containing phytoestrogens is recommended for those seeking the most natural method of controlling hot flashes, however; the available supplements in cream and capsule form offer a more concentrated dose of natural treatment, than eating food supplements. Now that you are familiar with the more popular plants from which supplements are extracted, you may read the labels and make note of which ingredients are used in the blend. If you see an ingredient that you don’t recognize, it may be a good idea to get online and research its properties with the pros and cons of use.

Conclusion

There is a wide variety of natural supplements available to assist with the relief of hot flashes in menopausal women. Eating foods rich in phytoestrogens helps to trick the body into thinking that it is once again producing estrogen, lessening the symptoms. For a higher level of these compounds that help alleviate hot flashes, there are supplements available with extracts of the most popular plants used to treat symptoms of menopause. The choice is yours. Now that you are armed with information, you can more easily find the best supplements or food choices that will bring relief from hot flashes and many other nuisance symptoms of menopause.