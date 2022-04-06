Many women with menopausal systems are untreated

Hot flashes and other menopausal symptoms may significantly affect a women’s quality of life. However, according to a new study, many menopausal women do not obtain treatment, despite the fact that hormonal and non-hormonal therapies are available. The findings were published in the July edition of the journal Menopause by Australian researchers.

The objective of the study was to determine the prevalence and severity of menopausal symptoms in older postmenopausal women, and the need for treatment options for these women. The study group comprised 2,020 Australian women aged 40 to 65 years who lived independently. The women were surveyed via a questionnaire.

The researchers assessed the prevalence of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes), as measured by the Menopause-Specific Quality of Life Questionnaire, and the current use of prescription therapy for menopausal symptoms.

The researchers found that the prevalence of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms was: 2.8% in premenopausal women, 17.1% in perimenopausal women, 28.5% in postmenopausal women younger than 55 years, 15.1% in postmenopausal women aged 55 to 59 years, and 6.5% in postmenopausal women aged 60 to 65 years. Only 135 (5.9%) women were taking prescription medicines for their hot flashes; 120 (5.9%) women were taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and 15 (0.7%) women taking nonhormonal medication. The researchers found that the following factors were positively associated with moderate to severe hot flashes: smoking (60% increased risk); and body mass index (BMI; obesity measurement) of 25 to 29.9 kg/m2 (70% increased risk). Education beyond high school was inversely associated (30% decreased risk).

The authors concluded that in this large, representative, community-based sample of women, there was a high prevalence of untreated moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms even in women aged 60 to 65 years. The use of vaginal estrogen and nonhormonal prescription therapy with proven effectiveness for treatment of menopausal symptoms was markedly low; thus, suggesting that menopause remains an undertreated condition.