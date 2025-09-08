Lung Screening Beyond 74: Age Isn’t the Barrier

The sterile hum of hospital scanners may soon hold new hope for older adults at risk of lung cancer. A groundbreaking UK study reveals that individuals aged 75 to 80, often overlooked by national screening programs, could see survival outcomes on par with younger patients—if they are fit for surgery.

Lung cancer remains a leading killer among older adults, yet most screening initiatives, including those in the UK, historically stop at age 74. This leaves a significant portion of the population—half of all lung cancer cases occur in those 75 and older—without early detection. New findings presented at the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer suggest it’s time to rethink those limits.

Researchers from the Yorkshire Lung Screening Trial (YLST) and the North & East Manchester Lung Health Check program analyzed 574 cases of invasive lung cancer detected through screening since 2019. Of these, 190 patients were aged 75–80. Surprisingly, the stage at diagnosis mirrored that of younger patients, challenging assumptions that older adults are automatically diagnosed later or too late for treatment.

While overall surgical intervention was slightly lower in the older cohort—42% versus 58% in patients aged 55–74—those who underwent curative-intent surgery had nearly identical survival rates. Four years after surgery, mortality stood at 16% for the older group versus 18% for the younger. “It’s a powerful reminder that chronological age alone shouldn’t dictate treatment eligibility,” said Patrick Goodley of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.

The study highlights a critical shift in thinking: screening decisions should factor in surgical fitness, not just age. By identifying older adults who are strong candidates for surgery, healthcare providers could expand life-saving interventions to a population previously excluded from screening programs.

As the population ages, extending lung cancer screening could transform outcomes for older adults, offering early detection and the chance for curative treatment long denied to this age group. The message is clear: in lung cancer, the calendar year doesn’t define potential.