JU researchers develop new techniques of treating diabetes

American journal Diabetes Care (IF: 19.112) has published the results of a randomised clinical study carried out by a team led by Prof. Tomasz Klupa from the Jagiellonian University Medical College. The study was focused on safely and effectively transitioning of people with type 1 diabetes to advanced hybrid closed loop system.

The paper written by Prof. Klupa’s team proves that hybrid closed loop system is a safe and effective solution available for people with type 1 diabetes who had no previous experience with innovative forms of treatment. The previously employed routine mechanism of gradual introduction of new technologies to the treatment process should therefore be discontinued.

The clinical results achieved during the study were much better than any other similar projects carried out in leading clinical centres, which the authors of the paper attribute to several factors, such as patient awareness and system optimisation.

Closed loop systems, also known as artificial pancreas, is a kind of personal insulin pump which works autonomously and requires a minimum amount of attention form the patient in order to maintain levels of blood sugar found in healthy people. The device monitors its user’s organism in real time, automatically assessing and administering the required dosage of insulin, and therefore increasing their safety. Insulin pumps can be used by patients of all ages and with varying length of the disease. They are about as difficult to use as smartphones.

The University Hospital in Kraków is the second health care centre in the world to test the commercially available version of this type of insulin pump. Currently, it is one of the only five medical facilities globally to train doctors in introducing it in treating people with type 1 diabetes.