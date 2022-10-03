How coffee helps with Multiple Sclerosis

A study released last week says that caffeine intake may be associated with reduced risk of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Multiple Sclerosis. The study came from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

The U.S. and Swedish study was released at the American Academy of Neurology annual meeting in Washington, D.C. and it compated 1,000 people with Multiple Sclerosis compare to 1,000 healthy people. The study was funded by the Swedish Medical Research Council, the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Institute on Aging.

More study is needed to see the relationship between MS and caffeine.

Four to six cups a day keeps the MS away

People who drink four to six cups of coffee daily may be less likely to get Multiple Sclerosis. It’s not necessary to change your coffee drinking habits yet, because researchers are still trying to figure out how much has an affect on the disease.

Better for the brain

The caffeine may have protective effects for the brain, Higher vitamin D levels also have been linked to a lower risk of developing MS, and less severe symptoms.

Drink less for increased MS

Those who did not drink coffee had about a one-and-a-half times increased risk of developing MS. That was supported in two studies, one in U.S. and one in Sweden.

It stimulates the nervous system

Researchers think that caffeine stimulates the nervous system, which keeps the immune system from attacking the nerve cells. But again, researchers don’t think you should change your coffee-drinking habits until more study is done.