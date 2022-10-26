CVS Omicron COVID Vaccine Booster: Create an appointment schedule

You may have read recently about new booster shots to protect against COVID-19. They have been updated to provide better protection against Omicron subvariants BA.4/5, which are currently the dominant strain in the U.S. These shots were granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

At Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), we recommend our patients strongly consider getting the updated booster shot as soon as they are eligible, in order to have the best possible protection from the Omicron subvariants of COVID-19.

The term “bivalent” means that they target two strains of COVID-19: the original strain that first appeared in the U.S. in early 2020 and the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 that emerged more recently in the summer of 2022. The news media has also referred to these updated boosters as “Omicron-specific.”

These bivalent boosters are made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna using the same technology as the monovalent vaccines that have been given to more than 200 million people in the U.S. They are mRNA vaccines and they work in the exact same way as the original vaccines, but they have been updated slightly for added protection against Omicron BA.4/5.

Since the COVID-19 virus continues to change, it is important that vaccines keep pace. This is not a new approach. Each year, there are new dominant strains of the flu. Scientists create a seasonal flu vaccine that target these strains. The FDA has been planning the same for COVID-19 vaccines and has now taken an important first step: Scientists will regularly produce an updated vaccine so people have the best protection against strains that are spreading or are predicted to spread.