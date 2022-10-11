CVS, New COVID Bivalent Vaccine Booster: Schedule Your Appointment

For weeks, reformulated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters have been available across the United States that aim to protect against newer omicron variants that have sickened millions of people in recent months.

The Pfizer booster is available to those ages 12 and older, and the Moderna booster is available to those 18 and older. Those who recently received an initial vaccine shot or a booster should wait two months before getting the new booster, and anyone who recently tested positive for COVID should wait 90 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test.

The newly authorized shots are the first updates to the original COVID-19 vaccines that were introduced in late 2020. They use the same mRNA technology as the original vaccines. The key difference between the original COVID-19 shots and the new “bivalent” version is that the latter consists of a mixture of mRNA that encodes the spike proteins of both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the more recent omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

If I was infected with an Omicron variant already, should I still get this new booster?

Yes, some people have become reinfected. However, it’s recommended to wait two months since the last symptomatic infection before getting a booster. Some protective COVID-virus-targeting T cells and antibody-producing B cells remain after infection ends, but they need time to readjust and reset their metabolism before they can respond optimally to a booster vaccine.

Booster and Flu Shots Together

If I get my Omicron booster right away, should I get a flu shot at the same time, or is there a better time to get the flu shot to avoid interactions and to obtain maximum protection during flu season?

It’s fine to save a trip and get both at the same time. If you anticipate being uncomfortable with symptoms that arise as your immune system responds to either of the vaccinations, you might want to get them at different times. Maybe it’s on the early side, but September or October is not too soon for a flu shot. We never know for sure when the flu season is going to hit.

