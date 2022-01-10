CVS COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot To All Ages: you can schedule an appointment here

CVS Health announced on Friday that Moderna COVID-19 booster doses are now available to eligible populations.

CVS Health announced that select pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations began offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations Friday, in addition to the previously authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster.

According to the company more than 100 CVS locations across the Chicago area and 400 throughout Illinois will administer the doses.

For CVS, appointments can be made here and “are strongly encouraged.” When making an appointment, patients will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“The systems we’ve built and our deep experience in providing vaccinations allows us to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “We also remain focused on providing easy and convenient opportunities for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”

Current eligibility guidelines for the booster shot set by the ACIP and CDC is as follows:

People 65 years and older

People 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions

People 18 and older who work or live in high risk settings

The CDC has recommended a booster dose for patients who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine two or more months ago and are at least 18 years old.