CVS COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for all adults: Scheduling an appointment

A spokesperson for the company said those who want the booster shot will also be required to confirm that they are immuno-compromised during the scheduling process as well as when they get the third dose.

Pfizer’s new study concluded a booster could restore protection against symptomatic infection to nearly 96%, even as the extra-contagious delta variant was surging. Side effects were similar to those seen with the company’s first two shots.

A median of 11 months after their last Pfizer vaccination, trial participants were given either a third dose or a dummy shot. Researchers tracked any infections that occurred at least a week later, and so far have counted five cases of symptomatic COVID-19 among booster recipients compared to 109 cases among people who got dummy shots.

The Biden administration had originally envisioned boosters for all adults, but faced a stinging setback in September when the FDA’s scientific advisers rejected extra Pfizer doses for everyone. The panel wasn’t convinced that young healthy people needed another dose, particularly when most of the world’s population remains unvaccinated.

When scheduling an appointment on CVS.com, people will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine and will be able to schedule an appointment for a Moderna or Pfizer booster dose if they have had two previous doses with the same vaccine at least six months prior, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months prior.