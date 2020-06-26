COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .



Incidence and Severity of COVID-19 in HIV-Positive Persons Receiving Antiretroviral Therapy

Researchers from the Ministry of Health and the HIV Network of Excellence in Madrid, Spain, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health describe the incidence and severity of COVID-19 among 77,590 HIV-positive patients receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART). These authors conclude HIV-positive patients receiving tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF)/emtricitabine (FTC) have a lower risk for COVID-19 and related hospitalization than those receiving other therapies. The authors’ findings warrant further investigation of HIV ART in HIV preexposure prophylaxis studies and randomized trials among persons without HIV. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-3689 .

