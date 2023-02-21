Childhood should not be treated like a disease

Psychiatrists are so busy labeling every normal variation in the experiences of growing children as signs of mental illness it appears they have decided to steal the exciting experience of simply being a child from as many kids as possible for huge profits. TIME reported, on the ADHD fallacy and why it’s time to stop treating childhood as if it is a disease. This article was written by Marilyn Wedge who is the author of “A Disease Called Childhood: Why ADHD Became an American Epidemic.”

It has been shocking that our image of childhood has evolved in such manners as to leave us considering behaviors we once considered normal as being signs of mental disorders because of psychiatrists. As soon as there is any type of problem for a child in school which is brought to their attention psychiatrists are quick to label the child’s behavior as signs of mental illness.

Yet, Wedge points out people like Thomas Edison and Albert Einstein didn’t do well at school when they were kids. And Paul MacCartney of the Beatles is said to have daydreamed in class and he didn’t get good grades. McCartney was more interested in learning to play the guitar and listening to music than in doing his homework. In today’s culture these creative geniuses may very well have been diagnosed with ADHD and medicated.

Psychiatrists are way to quick to to medicate what they label as hyperactive kids. They rarely show any concern for the side effects of the drugs they prescribe. Yet there are a myriad of dangerous side effects associated with these drugs including insomnia, decreased appetite, and heart problems. There are also negative effects on a child’s personality from these drugs including irritability, depression and even suicidal and homicidal ideation and intent.

It has become clear notions of mental illness are not based on science but are instead based on the values of those in control of a particular society at a particular time in history. This is a dangerous notion and leads to the wasting of lives of many people who could have otherwise lead healthy and productive lives.

In our hectic and chaotic society it becomes absurd that we are taught to expect normal kids to at all times be restrained and over orderly. By expecting our kids to sit still for hours and give their full attention to their teachers without adequate breaks for physical exercise we are actually making our kids sick. And by forcing them to adhere to these relative concepts of what the psychiatrists call normal by drugging them we are slowly killing them.

There may arise questions by some readers why a medical reporter would consider a review of a lay magazine report on the topic of mental health care human rights to be significant. The fact that TIME has published this story is a very significant breakthrough in dealing with crisis in mental health care wherein the fraudulent and dangerous psychiatrists want the truth about what’s really going on behind closed doors in psychiatry kept from the general public.

The American lawmakers are a disgrace to have legalized this to the extent wherein five days a week in every county in every state in the United States what are essentially secret swift, fixed kangaroo civil court proceedings steal the lives of decent, hard working, creative, perfectly sane, emotionally warm, and law abiding citizens for no good reasons at all.

There are no juries and no sworn in testimony at these kangaroo civil court proceedings where any two licensed medical doctors briefly testify. Generally a psychiatrist and another physician appear at these hearings before judges they work with daily. The White House, US Congress, FBI, US Attorney Generals office, and governors offices across the country deal with these cases where the defendants can rarely if ever win as if they are legitimate federal cases where lengthy due process takes place.

What this means is the American state and federal lawmakers, psychiatrists, many other orthodox medical doctors and county judges who preside at the sham psychiatric hearings do not want the general public to have anything to do with their own mental health care. This is absolutely outrageous in what is supposed to be a democratic society.

Few people in the United States who are not part of this elitist system of psychiatric genocide are aware that in a flash they or their loved ones can have their rights stolen and be made into essentially non-citizens and non-human beings in their own country in a flash based on the ignorant bigoted whims of the psychiatrists and their associates.

Jim Gottstein, JD, who is the founder of PsychRights, is a Harvard trained lawyer who says that no more than 10 percent of the people involuntarily committed actually meet the legal criteria for commitment. And the late Dr Thomas Szasz, who was a psychiatrist who was so disgusted with his own discipline he became an outspoken and eloquent critic of psychiatry, was a founder of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, not a doctors commission on human rights.

So certainly it is important that TIME has published a significant article about mental health care human rights abuses directed against our kids for the general public to read. The lives of those kids who see psychiatrists are generally tragically ended by the psychiatrists themselves before they ever had a chance to get started in life.

It’s time for the general public in the United States to do some soul searching about the tragically abusive mental health care system in the United States and decide whether they would like to support a literal political revolution aimed at throwing every lawmaker in the country who supports the legalization of abuses by psychiatrists out of office. That would mean an entirely new beginning for a nation which sold out the ideals inherent in a true democratic and civilized nation a long time ago.

As Dr Szasz alluded to in an interview shortly prior to his death what’s been happening with human rights abuses in psychiatry in the United States is bigger than you think. It sure is. Without good minds we as individuals and the nation itself have little left. And the psychiatrists are killing off good minds daily.