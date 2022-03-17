Aspirin may slow down the progression of emphysema

Emphysema is a horrible disease which breaks down the capacity of the lungs to function normally therefore making it hard to breath. The American Thoracic Society reported, regular use of aspirin may help slow down the progression of emphysema in the early phases of the disease. Until this finding there have been no known methods for decreasing the risk of developing emphysema aside from smoking cessation and avoidance.

Carrie Aaron MD, of the Columbia University Medical Center in New York, says in a large general population sample it has now been observed that regular aspirin use three or more days per week was associated with a slower progression of emphysema. This finding was seen on computed tomography scans over 10 years.

This study included 4,471 people participating in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis Lung Study. There was an assessment of the percentage of lung volume with emphysematous features on up to 4 CT scans which were performed over about 10 years of follow-up. Spirometry, which is a measure of expiratory airflow, was performed in 81 percent of the study subjects.

The American Lung Association reports emphysema is a serious lung disease which makes it hard to breath. Emphysema, along with chronic bronchitis, are together referred to as Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease, or COPD. At this time COPD ranks as the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. On the brighter side it has been learned that COPD is often preventable and treatable.