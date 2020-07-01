American Journal of Roentgenology updates from new editor in chief, Andrew B. Rosenkrantz

Leesburg, VA, July 1, 2020–Chief among the immediate changes to the world’s longest continuously published general radiology journal, the American Roentgen Ray Society’s (ARRS) American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR)–now under the leadership of Editor in Chief, Andrew B. Rosenkrantz, MD–are the institution of author-centered peer review, rapid publication of accepted manuscripts as Online First, and the recruitment of 11 new section editors.

“To help attract the highest quality of submissions in meeting this vision,” writes Dr. Rosenkrantz in The Yellow Journal: Changes Afoot, “we are implementing a revised, author-centered peer-review system.”

According to the 13th Editor in Chief of the 113-year-old publication: “The new process seeks to provide authors with both a more streamlined initial submission process and, after submission, a rapid initial decision. This allows authors to know quickly if we are interested in eventually publishing their manuscript; if not, it allows them to move on promptly to another journal.”

And perhaps most notably for authors, subscribers, and ARRS members, the AJR is rapidly publishing accepted manuscripts as Online First–expediting timely research for radiologists and allied scientists alike.

As Dr. Rosenkrantz explains, “the accepted manuscripts will also be deposited in PubMed and assigned a digital object identifier so that early citations to them will carry over when they are replaced with finalized copyedited versions.”

To help execute this initiative across all 11 of AJR’s subspecialty sections, Dr. Rosenkrantz has recruited the following section editors:

Wei Yang, Breast Imaging

Brett Carter, Cardiothoracic Imaging

Stella Kang, Evidence Synthesis and Decision Analysis

Frank Miller, Gastrointestinal Imaging

Nicola Schieda, Genitourinary Imaging

Anne Covey, Interventional Radiology

Eric Chang, Musculoskeletal Imaging

Max Wintermark, Neuroradiology/Head and Neck Imaging

Heather Jacene, Nuclear Medicine

Jonathan Dillman, Pediatric Imaging

Further complementing AJR’s new section editors with a panel of the journal’s top reviewers named as assistant editors, Rosenkrantz notes that several consulting editors from AJR’s previous editorial board have been retained for independent oversight.

Apropos, “I cannot say enough about all that Dr. Thomas H. Berquist has accomplished during his 12-year tenure as Editor in Chief of AJR,” AJR’s present Editor in Chief acknowledges.

Reaffirming the editorial focus of radiology’s “yellow journal” to articles of real-world relevance, Rosenkrantz concludes his inaugural AJR editorial thusly: “I am confident that the AJR will cement its place as your first-choice journal for clinically helpful articles that enhance your daily practice as a radiologist.”

###

Founded in 1900, the American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) is the first and oldest radiological society in North America, dedicated to the advancement of medicine through the profession of radiology and its allied sciences. An international forum for progress in medical imaging since the discovery of the x-ray, ARRS maintains its mission of improving health through a community committed to advancing knowledge and skills with an annual scientific meeting, monthly publication of the peer-reviewed American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), quarterly issues of InPractice magazine, AJR Live Webinars and Podcasts, topical symposia, print and online educational materials, as well as awarding scholarships via The Roentgen Fund®.