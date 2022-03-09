Alberta Health Services: Booster COVID-19 vaccine available for ages 12 to 17

All youth aged 12 to 17 can receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 14, as long as it’s a minimum of five months since their second dose.

Appointments for third doses for Albertans aged 12 to 17 can now be booked for March 14 onward at AHS clinics and participating pharmacies through the Alberta Vaccine Booking system. Albertans can also call 811 to book vaccination appointments with AHS.

While the rate of severe outcomes for youth aged 12 to 17 remains low compared with those in older age categories or for youth with risk factors, third doses have shown to offer better protection against the Omicron variant.

“Booster doses of vaccine are an excellent way to strengthen protection against severe outcomes from COVID-19. As restrictions on youth activities have ended and more normal school life resumes, I encourage parents and guardians to consider getting their children boosters based on their family’s individual circumstances.” Jason Copping, Minister of Health

Youth under the age of 18 require permission from a parent or guardian – either in person at the appointment or by a signed consent form – to be vaccinated. Identification that shows a birthdate is also required for all vaccinations. An Alberta Health Care card is not required.