Sunday, September 14, 2025
Nintendo Direct September 2025: How to Watch the Biggest Showcase of the Year

The waiting is nearly over. On September 12, 2025, at precisely 9 a.m. Eastern, Nintendo will step onto the digital stage once again. For...
Read more

Red Dots in the Dawn Sky Could Be Black Hole Stars

When the James Webb Space Telescope first opened its eyes to the infant universe, astronomers expected distant galaxies and faint starlight. Instead, the cosmos...
Read more

Inside the Moment of Choice: How Scientists Captured the Brain Deciding

The mouse hesitates for a beat. A tiny steering wheel sits in front of it, circles glowing on a nearby screen. A flick to...
Read more

Tiny Fossil, Big Rethink: Devon Discovery Rewrites Lizard Origins

On a windswept Devon beach in 2015, what looked like an unremarkable stone turned out to hold a 242-million-year-old secret. Encased within the Helsby...
Read more

Octopus Arms Uncovered: How the Ocean’s Shape-Shifters Master Every Move

In the turquoise shallows of the Caribbean and the rocky coasts of Spain, researchers have captured an extraordinary underwater spectacle: wild octopuses flexing their...
Read more

Top News

Jackson’s Bayern Move: The Untold Financial Twist

The quiet corridors of Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena were anything but silent last week. While fans buzzed about summer signings and potential lineups, club...
Read more

Coldplay Scandal: Kristine Cabot Splits From Billionaire Husband – What About Andy Byron?

On a warm July evening in Massachusetts, thousands of Coldplay fans swayed under the lights of Gillette Stadium. The band’s anthems echoed across the...
Read more

Striking Tube drivers demand 75pc discount on train journeys nationwide

On a damp Monday morning, Londoners spilled out of crowded buses, cycled furiously through gridlocked junctions, and queued for taxis that never seemed to...
Read more

