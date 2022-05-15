CVS Second COVID Vaccine Booster Shots: Make an appointment online

CVS Second booster doses of the COVID vaccine are now available to people aged 50 and up who had their last shot at least four months ago.

WHEN CAN YOU GET A SECOND COVID BOOSTER DOSE?

Anyone 50 and older who is fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna and has already gotten a booster is eligible. People 12 and older who are immunocompromised and are fully vaccinated and boosted can also get another dose.

However, you only get the new booster if it’s been at least four months since you got your last dose.

TIPS: ▪ If you can’t remember when your last COVID vaccine shot was or if you already got the first booster, check your CDC vaccine card or your immunization record. This new booster would be your fourth shot. If you’re immunocompromised, this would be your fifth shot.

WHERE CAN YOU GET THE SECOND COVID BOOSTER DOSE?

You soon can get the dose at retail pharmacies including CVS, Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Navarro Discount Pharmacies. The boosters should also be available at county-run vaccine sites.

CVS Health, which owns traditional CVS stores, CVS y mas and Navarro Discount Pharmacies says it’s in the process of preparing a scheduling system at CVS.com, MinuteClinic.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to reflect the FDA and CDC’s new guidance. Walk-in or same-day appointments are subject to availability.